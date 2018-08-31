

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Richmond Hill, Ont. are trying to identify a woman accused of breaking into a retirement home and stealing money from an elderly man while he lay in bed.

York Regional Police say the female suspect was captured on security camera walking into a retirement facility on Eglin Mills East, near Bayview Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m. on July 30.

Though she tries to hide her face, security cameras capture her at the entrance and lobby of the building.

In the video, the woman walks in through the front door of the building, past a number of residents in wheelchairs and toward an elevator.

It’s at this point police allege the woman entered at least three rooms, stealing $95 from the wallet of a man lying in a bed nearby.

The victim believed the woman was a staff member.

A few weeks later, on Aug. 18, police allege the same suspect walked into another retirement home, this time on Elgin Mills Road East near Yonge Street, where she pretended to be a staff member and entered the private suites of at least five residents.

“The suspect walked in, making an excuse for why she was there, before going through the victim’s belongings,” police wrote in a news release issued Friday.

“The suspect obtained $850 in cash from one of the victims.”

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who they describe as a white woman in her 30s with a thin build and long, wavy brown hair and glasses.

“Sadly the image is of poor quality, just like the person in the photo,” York Regional Police wrote in a tweet. “Hopefully someone can still help identify her.”

Anyone who recognizes her is being asked to call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.