Woman, 79, dead after struck by vehicle while crossing road in Whitby
A 79-year-old woman is dead after the driver of a vehicle collided with her while she was crossing the street in Whitby on Wednesday.
According to police, the incident took place at 5:20 p.m. in the area of Thickson Road South near Applewood Avenue.
Investigators allege that the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a driver operating a northbound Chevrolet Cobalt.
The woman sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed this collision is asked to call Detective Kollaard with Durham police at 905-579-1520 x 5267.
