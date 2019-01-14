

A 70-year-old woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan this morning.

York Regional Police said the crash unfolded in the southbound lanes of Islington Avenue, near Major Mackenzie Drive, at around 7 a.m.

The victim, whose identity is not yet known, died at the scene.

“We are attempting to notify next of kin at this time,” Sgt. Andy Graham said. “We’ve been unsuccessful to this point.”

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Graham said it’s too early to tell what led to the collision; however, it’s believed at least two of the vehicles collided head-on.

“We are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area at seven o’clock this morning who may have witnessed this, or may have dashcam video that would be in a position to assist us,” he said.

“Dashcam video is very, very prominent now. This is a high volume road. From 7 a.m. to 7:10 a.m., if anybody saw anything or inadvertently captured something on their dashcam video we’re appealing for them to contact our traffic unit.”

Islington Avenue has been closed from Sonoma Boulevard to Turning Leaf Drive to accommodate an investigation.

Graham said it be at least four hours before the area reopens.

