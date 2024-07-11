Winning lottery ticket for $1 million that was sold in Toronto could soon expire

The holder of a winning lotto ticket for $1 million that was sold in Toronto has just two weeks left to claim their prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says that the MAXMILLIONS prize is from the July 25, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw.

The winning numbers were 14 – 16 – 18 – 28 – 34 – 35 – 38 and the OLG says that the winning ticket matched all seven digits.

Under OLG policy the holder of the winning ticket has just one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

That means that if they don’t come forward in the next two weeks the ticket will be declared void and the money will be returned to the lottery prize pool.

“OLG makes sure the right prizes are paid to the right people every time,” a news release issued by OLG on Thursday notes. “If you believe you bought the winning ticket, or lost it, please be prepared to provide specific details including where and when your ticket was purchased when calling OLG Customer Care.”

There are currently dozens of unclaimed winning lottery tickets listed on the OLG website, including one for $2.5 million that was sold in Toronto and is set to expire on Aug. 16.

Last summer a $70 million ticket bought in Scarborough officially expired, becoming the biggest unclaimed prize in Canadian history.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CP24 at the time that the ticket was never validated at an OLG lottery terminal and was likely mistakenly thrown out.