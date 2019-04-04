

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto City Councillor John Filion says that several gunshots were fired at his home in Willowdale early Thursday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to a residence near Yonge Street and Parkview Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Investigators said they found shell casings nearby and bullet holes on the property.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Speaking at the North York Civic Centre, the councillor for Ward 18 Willowdale said multiple shots hit his vehicle and a single bullet struck his home.

“This follows an incident three weeks ago in which a man with a weapon attempted to force his way unsuccessfully into my home. I suspect I have been targeted and this is related to my work as a city councillor,” he said.

“Both incidents were reported to Toronto Police at the time they occurred, and I am confident that Toronto Police Service is now conducting a thorough investigation. In order not to compromise that investigation I will not be publicly speculating on who I think might be involved or what their motives might be.”