Willowdale councillor says gunshots were fired at his home
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 4:50PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 4, 2019 4:54PM EDT
Toronto City Councillor John Filion says that several gunshots were fired at his home in Willowdale early Thursday morning.
Toronto police said they were called to a residence near Yonge Street and Parkview Avenue around 1:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
Investigators said they found shell casings nearby and bullet holes on the property.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
Speaking at the North York Civic Centre, the councillor for Ward 18 Willowdale said multiple shots hit his vehicle and a single bullet struck his home.
“This follows an incident three weeks ago in which a man with a weapon attempted to force his way unsuccessfully into my home. I suspect I have been targeted and this is related to my work as a city councillor,” he said.
“Both incidents were reported to Toronto Police at the time they occurred, and I am confident that Toronto Police Service is now conducting a thorough investigation. In order not to compromise that investigation I will not be publicly speculating on who I think might be involved or what their motives might be.”