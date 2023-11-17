William Nylander powers Maple Leafs over Red Wings 3-2 in Sweden
William Nylander and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs roared back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in Sweden on Friday.
Tyler Bertuzzi had the other goal to go along with an assist for Toronto (9-5-3), which got 27 saves from Ilya Samsonov in the Leafs' first regular-season game outside North America.
Nylander, playing on home soil in the NHL for the first time, extended his franchise record for consecutive games with at least a point to start a season to 16 games.
Lucas Raymond and Daniel Sprong replied for Detroit (8-6-3). The Wings opened the four-game NHL Global Series with Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Alex Lyon made 26 saves at Avicii Arena.
Down 2-0 through 40 minutes, Toronto got on the board at 3:50 of the third period when Nylander wheeled around the offensive zone and put the puck right on Bertuzzi's stick for him to tap home his fourth goal of the season.
David Kampf then rattled Lyon's crossbar as the Leafs continued to turn the screw on an opponent playing for the second time in 24 hours.
Lyon stopped two chances off the stick of Auston Matthews, but Nylander tied it 2-2 at 13:03 on a power play when he fired his 11th upstairs off a Mitch Marner feed.
Tavares then put Toronto in front for the first time just 1:24 later when he took a pass from Bertuzzi after the winger won a puck battle behind the Wings net before the Leafs held on late.
Detroit, which fell behind Ottawa 4-0 before rallying to earn a point, played with much more structure than Thursday's performance against another Atlantic Division rival on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
After the Leafs were denied a Marner goal in the second on a sequence where Lyon's net was dislodged, Detroit took the lead on Sprong's penalty shot - the first successful attempt outside North America in NHL history.
The Wings forward moved in on Samsonov and deked the Toronto goaltender to the ice and scored his fifth goal of the season at 12:52 after Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly closed his hand on the puck in the crease.
Detroit made it 2-0 just 1:52 later when Raymond, who started his team's comeback Thursday, fired his seventh home on a shot that went under Samsonov's glove and in off the post.
Lyon, who made his first start of the season after signing in the summer following a long playoff run with the Florida Panthers, didn't have a lot to do at the other end before the Leafs finally started to push in the third.
SALMING SALUTE
Anders Salming, the son of Leafs legend Borje Salming, dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff. The elder Salming, who died last November at age 71, played 16 seasons for Toronto and was the first European inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
WALMAN DEPARTS
The Wings lost defenceman Jake Walman after he crashed into the net on the sequence where Marner's potential goal was disallowed.
KLINGBERG, REAVES SIT
Leafs defenceman John Klingberg - one of five Swedes on the roster - sat out for the second time in the last three games with an undisclosed injury. Toronto enforcer Ryan Reaves was a healthy scratch for a second straight contest.
WELCOME MATS
Leafs great Mats Sundin joined the team's staff, including general manager Brad Treliving and president Brendan Shanahan for dinner Thursday. “Some good old stories,” Keefe said. “He's a proud Maple Leaf.” Sundin also read out the starting lineup in Toronto's locker room before the game.
UP NEXT
The Leafs play the Minnesota Wild in Stockholm on Sunday, while the Wings host the New Jersey Devils in Detroit on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former U.S. first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday.
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
-
Lane reductions on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to continue into Monday after crack found
One lane on Montreal's Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed 'indefinitely' after crews found a new crack on the aging structure, the Ministry of Transportation said.
London
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
Santa Claus is coming to town!
You better watch out, Londoners! The Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.
-
Homelessness agency can’t wait any longer on city hall’s cold weather plan — first beds offered next week
Bitterly cold nights are putting hundreds of Londoners living unsheltered at risk. Ark Aid Street Mission will open its first 30 shelter beds this winter on Nov. 20, despite city hall being at least a week and a half away from approving its Cold Weather Response.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
-
3,725 new child-care spaces coming to Waterloo Region by 2026, province says
The provincial government is promising to opening 3,725 new child-care spaces in Waterloo Region by 2026. But with many daycares experiencing long wait lists – is it enough?
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Ottawa
-
'I got very lucky': Young player speaks out after being cut in the neck by skate blade
A young player who was cut by a skate blade to his neck is warning other players to wear protective equipment properly.
-
Unique housing concept gaining traction in Ottawa
A common concept in parts of Europe and even British Columbia is gaining traction in Ontario and here in Ottawa.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
Windsor
-
Hospital CEOs questioned about transparency
The five CEOs of area hospitals affected by October's cyberattack held a Zoom conference with members of the media, prompting one reporter to ask why it took so long.
-
New construction woes for NextStar battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
CTV News has learned there are conflicting labour laws coming into play at the factory that is a joint corporate venture and a joint investment project.
-
Demand surges for Windsor Goodfellows programs
The Windsor Goodfellows are gearing up for their 110th annual Christmas newspaper drive amid surging demand for their programs since the same time last year.
Barrie
-
New Barrie hotel a crucial first step to increasing occupancy rates
A new hotel in the works in Barrie's south end comes as the City continues to deal with occupancy rate challenges.
-
Big changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
Here's a breakdown of the key updates and significant changes to the City of Barrie's waste management program.
-
15-year-old boy targeted by at least 3 minors in stabbing outside a Barrie high school, police say
Police are appealing to the public for information as the investigation and the search for suspects continues after a stabbing outside a Barrie school Wednesday that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Calgary
-
Calgary taxi drivers fear lower ridership as airport introduces new drop-off fees
Calgarians and visitors to the city who are taking a taxi to the airport will soon have to pay a little extra money for their trip in the new year.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Climate crisis explored in eight short plays as Downstage turns 20
Downstage, one of Calgary's independent theatre companies, is turning 20.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student allegedly asked to pull down pants prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Nearly half of Winnipeg Transit staff eligible for retirement in five years: report
Daily rider Dennis Williams says he would never want the job of driving the bus.
-
'Incentivizing hate': Winnipeg MP concerned about pro-Palestinian event
A Winnipeg Member of Parliament is expressing his concern over an upcoming speaker event at a local university.
Vancouver
-
Racial slurs, offensive images shared during 'Zoom-bombing' incident at UBC law school
The University of British Columbia is investigating a so-called "Zoom-bombing" incident that disrupted a guest speaker's presentation at the Peter A. Allard School of Law with racial slurs and offensive images.
-
Dog surrendered to BC SPCA after suffering horrific injury in attack
A two-year-old husky and Labrador mix is recovering from a horrific leg injury after being attacked by another dog, according to the BC SPCA.
-
B.C. plane wreck 'verified' by RCMP is revealed to be fake crash site for training
For the past couple years, the volunteer British Columbia air safety group PEP-Air has been using the skeletal fuselage of a light plane for training purposes on a private property north of Kamloops, B.C.
Edmonton
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
Study finds Alberta underestimates methane emissions by 50 per cent
Emissions of a potent greenhouse gas from Alberta's energy industry are underestimated by nearly 50 per cent, according to a new study from one of Canada's premier climate labs.
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.