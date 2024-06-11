Whitby restaurant owner gave 2 people chocolate laced with 'noxious substance': police

The owner of a restaurant in Whitby has been charged after allegedly giving two people chocolate that contained a “noxious substance” on two separate occasions, say police.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said that it launched an investigation after two people came forward to them alleging that the owner of Harbord Fish and Chicken at 20 Dundas St. W. gave them unwrapped chocolate that “caused them both to have similar side effects on their physical health.”

Police said that the restaurant’s owner was arrested without incident after they executed a search warrant at his business.

The investigation concluded on June 3.

Govindaraj Krishnasamy, 48, of North York has been charged with two counts of administer noxious substance/intent to endanger life. He was released on an undertaking.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Roffey or Det. Const. Trafford of DRPS’s Central West Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877/1831, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.