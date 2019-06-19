Some parents are criticizing the Ontario government’s changes to autism treatment funding, saying they either won’t be able to afford treatment or their child will be unable to find a spot in a program.

Faith Munoz spends several days a week at Queen’s Park speaking with as many Members of Provincial Parliament as she can. Her son, Jeremy, has autism and also struggles with mental health issues.

Munoz said that her son told her last year that he wished he would die.

“Those are very hard words no six-year-old should be saying,” said Munoz.

Jeremy receives about two hours of therapy a week, but Munoz said the program will soon be phased out due to funding cuts at the treatment centre.

Munoz hasn’t been able to find her son a spot anywhere else.

“They're all full,” she said. “So, even if I receive this $5,000 budget, there's nowhere for me to go.”

Instead of directly funding autism treatment centres, the Progressive Conservative government will be giving money directly to families, allowing them to choose their own treatment options.

In May, the government also announced it would begin a new round of consultations after parents complained the original plan didn’t take into account a child’s needs, which can vary greatly.

According to Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod, about 8,400 children had their therapy extended an additional six months in order to “ensure an orderly transition into the new program and allow us time to develop a needs-based enhancement.”

Still, NDP MPP Monique Taylor said families have lost trust in this government’s ability to deliver an effective autism plan.

“Families are feeling the brunt of the cuts,” said Taylor. “We are losing staff across the province and this will not create a program at the end of the day that families will have trust in and that families will be able to afford and rely on.”

Jonathan Lowewn has three sons with autism and each one has a different need. He told CTV News Toronto that he can barely afford therapy for one of his children.

“If I took my entire before tax salary and spent it paying for therapy I could maybe help one of them maybe two,” said Loewen. “But, which kid am I leaving behind? It's a terrible decision to make.”

Speaking in Sudbury on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his government’s autism plan.

“We’re putting more money into families with autism than any jurisdiction in North America, bar none,” he said. “We are doubling it. And what boggles my mind is we’re pouring, pouring money into autism. We’re focused on it, listening to the experts, not a bunch of politicians, but listing to the experts. We’re helping them, (but) they’re protesting.”

But parents say they’ve yet to see that help. MacLeod says cheques have been mailed to over one thousand families, but many have not received any funding.