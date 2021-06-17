TORONTO -- Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering both first and second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre (870 Queen Street East)

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last (2,000 doses available)

You are eligible for a seonc dose if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

PRIORITY ACCESS for those who live/ work/ or attend school in the following postal codes: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M1L, M1C and Crescent Town Area.

Non-priority access will be given to eligible individuals in other 'M' postal codes.

Highland Hall, University of Toronto Scarborough campus (1265 Military Trail):

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering second doses of Pfizer to anyone in the M1B, M1E, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1P and M1S hotspot postal codes.

You are eligible for a seonc dose if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

George Harvey CI (1700 Keele Street)

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Second doses available to those who live and work in the following postal codes: M1B M1G M1J M1S M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M4A M4H M6M M6N M9L M9M M9N M9V M9W.

You are eligible if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

CW Jefferys CI (340 Sentinel Rd.)

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Second doses available to those who live and work in the following postal codes: M1B M1G M1J M1S M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M4A M4H M6M M6N M9L M9M M9N M9V M9W

You are eligible if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

Don Bosco Catholic Secondary School (2 St. Andrew’s Boulevard):

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering first doses to anyone 12+ anywhere in Toronto.

Second doses for anyone in hotspot postal codes: M1B M1G M1J M1S M9V M9W M4A M4H M9P M9R M6M M6N M3L M3M M3N M3K

You are eligible if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Second doses available to those who are 12 and older who live, work, or attend school in M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W.

You are eligible if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

Parkway Forest Community Centre (55 Forest Manor Road):

Offering first doses of Moderna only to anyone 18+, from anywhere in Toronto, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

