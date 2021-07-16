TORONTO -- Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Second doses are open to people who received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, and AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Friday, July 16, 2021:

Precious Blood Parish (1737 Lawrence Avenue East)

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

First and second doses of Pfizer for those 12 years and older who live, work or go to school in Scarborough

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pfizer available

First and second doses available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal codes

Rose Avenue Junior Public School (675 Ontario Street)

Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply lasts

First and second doses of Pfizer available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal codes

Cosburn Middle School (520 Cosburn Avenue)

Open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supply lasts

First and second doses of Pfizer available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal code

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses of Moderna vaccines are available to anyone 12+ in any 'M' postal code

Kraft Heinz Canada (95 Moatfield Dr.)

Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

First and second doses of Moderna for anyone 18+

York Humber High School (100 Emmett Avenue)

Open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses available for those 12 years and older in any postal code

Second doses available for 12+ who live, work or go to school in Toronto Sprint Strategy postal codes

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )

Metro Toronto Convention Centre (277 Front Street West)

Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road)

The Hangar (75 Carl Hall Road)

Cloverdale Mall (250 The East Mall)

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.