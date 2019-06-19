

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





On Sunday, the streets of downtown Toronto will be bustling with people, music and floats as thousands come out to participate in the annual Toronto Pride Parade.

This year’s Pride Month is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the birth of the LGBTQ2+ movement. Numerous events have been held throughout the month of June, all cumulating to the Pride Parade on June 23.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. on the corner of Church and Bloor streets.

About 200 groups will march in this year’s parade, which has been billed as one of the largest in North America. The parade will continue to march down Yonge Street to the main stage at Dundas-Yonge Square.

There will be two other marches taking place during the last weekend of Pride. The Trans March, which will take place on June 21, and the Dyke March, set for June 22, will start also start at Church and Bloor streets and continue down Yonge Street. However, both marches will turn down Carlton Street and stop at Allan Gardens near Jarvis Street.

Throughout the weekend there will be massive street fairs along Church, Wellesley and Alexander streets. According to the "Pride Guide" posted online, the street fair aims to “give exposure to local LGBTQ+ organizations, artisan and sponsors.”