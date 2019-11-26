TORONTO -- A bucket of feces poured on a woman outside a University of Toronto building is the third assault in four days involving fecal matter.

Here's what we know about the assaults so far.

Where the assaults happened

The first assault occurred on Nov. 22 at the University of Toronto’s Robarts Library.

The second incident occurred two days later in York University’s Scott Library. The university said in a statement that an unknown male entered the library and deposited fecal matter on a student who was seated at a table.

The third incident occurred late Monday night outside a University of Toronto building near College Street and University Avenue. Police said a man dumped a bucket of feces on a woman who was on the sidewalk before fleeing.

Who police are looking for

On Monday, police released a photo of a suspect in the first two assaults taken from surveillance camera footage. In the footage, the suspect appeared to be carrying a bucket with a handle.

The man has been described as being in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue top, light-coloured pants and black gloves.

The suspect in the third assault has been described as a black male in his 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a yellow hard hat, a blue shirt and gloves.

What police are saying

Police said they believe the same person is responsible for all three assaults.

"All three have been done by the same description of person, " Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong said on Tuesday morning.

He said police are now confirming if the feces dumped in the three assaults is human waste.

"Last night we seized an orange bucket and that has been forensically tested."

In an interview with CP24 on Monday night, Police Chief Mark Saunders said the incidents were "serious offences."

"The quality of the photos are pretty good too so the appeal to the public is if you can identify that person, please call us and let us know. There definitely will be an apprehension."

Police said they are searching for additional surveillance video of the incidents.

What witnesses said they saw

A student at University of Toronto said she was in the library at the time of the first incident and will "never forget the smell."

"I thought it was coffee or something,” Kaylie, who did not provide her last name, said on Monday. "All of a sudden the smell hit."

"I thought I was going to faint. Me and my friends packed up our stuff and ran out of the room."

Tory calls behavior 'inexplicable'

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters on Tuesday that he hopes the public will help locate the suspect.

"I find this kind of behavior inexplicable, you just can’t understand why anyone would do this kind of thing," Tory said.

"This is a person, to me, that has some very serious issues. Most important is the person is tracked down."