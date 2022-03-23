What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting in Ukraine, where the country's defenders have put up stiffer-than-expected resistance and denied Moscow the lightning victory it hoped for.

How to treat yourself at home if you have Omicron

Amid the ongoing risk of getting infected with COVID-19, Canadians may be wondering how to go about treating themselves, should they catch the virus. Experts share their advice for handling infection and what supplies to stock up on for recovery.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton