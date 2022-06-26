What’s the strangest parking you’ve seen in Toronto?

What’s the strangest parking you’ve seen in Toronto?

A Toronto man says he is frustrated and shocked after receiving eight tickets from the city for parking on the street while his driveway was being paved. A Toronto man says he is frustrated and shocked after receiving eight tickets from the city for parking on the street while his driveway was being paved.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton