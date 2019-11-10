What's opened and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto?
People place poppies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:22PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:30PM EST
TORONTO -- Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, though it is in many other provinces.
While most businesses and services remain open in Toronto, some are closed or observe irregular hours. Here's a list of what’s open and closed on Remembrance Day November 11, 2019.
Open
- All Toronto Public Library branches will be open
- Most grocery stores
- Schools will be open
- City services that regularly operate 24 hours a day/seven days a week (such as 311 and emergency services) will remain available
- LCBO Stores will open at noon. In Ottawa, LCBO stores will not open until 12:30 p.m.
- Most major shopping centres
- The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule but the TTC will bring all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m. Current and former members of Canada’s military are also permitted to ride for free on Remembrance Day.
- Tourist attractions, such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the CN Tower, will also remain open
Closed
- Banks will be closed
- Government offices will be closed
- There will be no mail delivery by Canada Post on Monday