TORONTO -- Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, though it is in many other provinces.

While most businesses and services remain open in Toronto, some are closed or observe irregular hours. Here's a list of what’s open and closed on Remembrance Day November 11, 2019.

Open

  • All Toronto Public Library branches will be open
  • Most grocery stores
  • Schools will be open
  • City services that regularly operate 24 hours a day/seven days a week (such as 311 and emergency services) will remain available
  • LCBO Stores will open at noon. In Ottawa, LCBO stores will not open until 12:30 p.m.
  • Most major shopping centres
  • The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule but the TTC will bring all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m. Current and former members of Canada’s military are also permitted to ride for free on Remembrance Day.
  • Tourist attractions, such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the CN Tower, will also remain open

Closed

  • Banks will be closed
  • Government offices will be closed
  • There will be no mail delivery by Canada Post on Monday