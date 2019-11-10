TORONTO -- Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, though it is in many other provinces.

While most businesses and services remain open in Toronto, some are closed or observe irregular hours. Here's a list of what’s open and closed on Remembrance Day November 11, 2019.

Open

All Toronto Public Library branches will be open

Most grocery stores

Schools will be open

City services that regularly operate 24 hours a day/seven days a week (such as 311 and emergency services) will remain available

LCBO Stores will open at noon. In Ottawa, LCBO stores will not open until 12:30 p.m.

Most major shopping centres

The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule but the TTC will bring all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m. Current and former members of Canada’s military are also permitted to ride for free on Remembrance Day.

Tourist attractions, such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the CN Tower, will also remain open

Closed