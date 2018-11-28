

The Canadian Press





A look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December:

TOP PICKS

Netflix is building on its reputation for Christmas cheer with a sleigh full of new holiday-themed TV episodes. Among the offerings are special editions of the baking show "Nailed It!," anime series "Neo Yokio" and preschool kids adventure "Super Monsters," all due on Dec. 7. The platform will deliver a winter solstice episode of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and a special for "Prince of Peoria" on Dec. 14.

Christmas is happening on Crave in a big way this month, too, as the service formerly known as CraveTV merges its selection with the cable channel formerly known as The Movie Network. That means plenty more holiday movies are among its offerings, including favourites "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Love Actually" and the less-conventional Christmas gem "Die Hard," all on Dec. 1. Another oddity, the killer shark comedy "Santa Jaws," arrives on Dec. 7

Rachel Brosnahan returns to her Golden Globe and Emmy-winning role as a 1950s housewife-turned-comic in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The second season opens with Midge (Brosnahan) forging ahead with her unlikely career -- a secret she's keeping from her family. "Maisel" has been a darling of critics and the TV industry, which handed its creators eight Emmy awards, including ones for supporting actress Alex Borstein, writing, directing and casting. The latest season debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 5.

Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in December. Release dates are subject to change.

NETFLIX

Dec. 1

Battle

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Get Smart

Hellboy

Little Women (1994)

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone (Season 1)

Mary and The Witch's Flower

Memories of the Alhambra (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Priest

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Rock Dog

Unknown

Yes Man

Dec. 3

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot (Season 2)

Dec. 4

Blue Planet II (Season 1)

Dec. 5

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

Bruce Almighty

Evan Almighty

Wentworth (Season 6)

Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas (Natale a 5 Stelle)

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin'

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday! (Holiday Special)

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap (Season 1)

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch (Season 3, Part 2)

Trolls

Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It

Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

Dec. 13

Wanted (Season 3)

Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: "A Midwinter's Tale" (Holiday Special)

Cuckoo (Season 4)

Fuller House (Season 4)

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (Season 3)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Holiday Special)

Roma

Sunderland 'Til I Die (Season 1)

The Fix (Season 1)

The Innocent Man (Season 1)

The Protector (Season 1)

Tidelands (Season 1)

Travelers (Season 2 & 3)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 8)

Dec. 15

Dolphin Tale

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Dec. 16

Paddington

Springsteen on Broadway

Dec. 18

Baki (Season 1)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Ip Man 3

Terrace House: Opening New Doors

Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf (Season 3)

Last Hope (Season 1, Part 2)

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger (Season 1)

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light (Season 3)

The Casketeers (Season 1)

Wolf (Boru) (Season 1)

Dec. 23

Room

Watership Down

Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl

Dec. 25

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War

Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie (Season 2)

You

Dec. 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 anos

Murder Mountain

Selection Day (Season 1)

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies (Season 1)

Dec. 29

Eating Animals

CRAVE

Dec. 1

Arthur Christmas

A Christmas Carol (1951)

A Christmas Carol (1997)

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Gotta Catch Santa Claus

A Hollywood Hound's Christmas

Love Actually

Michael Bonacini's Christmas at the Farm

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus (Season 2)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

One World Kitchen: Our Favourite Holiday Recipes

One World Kitchen Bakes the Holidays

Sonic Christmas Blast

Watts Up For the Holidays: Spencer's Ultimate Christmas Recipes

Dec. 2

Camping (Season 1)

My Brilliant Friend (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Sally4Ever (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Dec. 3

The National Tree

Dec. 4

The Heart of Christmas

Dec. 6

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain

Dec. 7

Dan vs. (Season 1)

Death Wish (2018)

Gunpowder

Icebox

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

Porndemic

Rainbow Magic

Room 104 (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

Santa Jaws

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland

Dec. 8

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Dec. 9

Counterpart (Season 2)

Dec. 10

Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists

Dec. 11

Jeff Beck: Still on the Run

Momentum Generation

Dec. 12

Entanglement

The Godfathers of Hardcore

Wexford Plaza

Dec. 13

The Fight Game With Jim Lampley

GG Allin: All in the Family

Dec. 14

Blockers

Corporate (Season 1)

Drunk History (Season 5, Part 2)

Emperor's Newest Clothes

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution

Head Case (Seasons 1 and 2)

Loud Krazy Love

Love, Simon

Om Nom Stories (Season 2)

The White Princess

Dec. 15

Peter Holmes: Dirty Clean

Dec. 20

Gemini

Dec. 21

Agnelli

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 3)

Isle of Dogs

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Kayak to Klemtu

Lucky

Moonrise Kingdom

Paddington Goes to the Movies

Sommore: A Queen With No Spades

Dec. 22

Frontier (Season 3)

Dec. 25

Ready Player One

Resident Evil

Doom

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Dec. 27

Adventures In Public School

Dec. 28

Fingerlings Tales (Season 1)

The Fingerlings Show (Season 1)

JFL: All Access (Season 6)

Superfly

Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery

Life of the Party

Super Duper Sumos (Season 1)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Dec. 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 2)

Dec. 24

Uncle Drew

Dec. 25

Absentia

Crave is a division of Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News Toronto.