Westbound Gardiner closed following 2-vehicle collision, 1 person seriously injured

The westbound Gardiner Expressway is closed at Spadina Avenue following a two-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. and caused one of the vehicles involved to flip over, say police.

Paramedics said they transported an adult to the hospital with serious injuries. Toronto police later said that the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Medics along with Toronto fire remain at the scene. It is unknown at this point if will any other patients will be taken to the hospital.

Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

The highway is expected to reopen shortly, police said.

