Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home

Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. has been viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.

Peel police said it happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.

In video obtained by CTV News Toronto, the victim, who has been identified by family as Joti Singh Mann, is seen approaching his white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. As he is getting settled in the driver’s seat, he slams the door shut as an axe-wielding suspect approaches.

Mann is a well-known real estate agent in Brampton and frequently appears on his own podcast in which he discusses ongoing issues in India.

Video shows the suspect swinging his weapon in full force at the driver-side window—breaking the glass on impact and removing the window completely on the second swing.

Joti Singh Mann is seen in this photo. (Supplied)

As Singh Mann opens the door, two other suspects enter the frame, one of whom is armed with what appears to be a machete.

The three men, dressed in black and wearing masks, are seen savagely attacking the man while they pull him out of his vehicle.

The victim attempts to escape his attackers by running behind the vehicle where he is caught and attacked for another 30 seconds before a woman exits the home to intervene.

Once the suspects flee, the woman can be seen running to the victim who is not seen for the remainder of the video.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after the incident. Peel police could not speak to the extent of the man’s injuries, but said he is currently in stable condition.

Investigators tell CTV News Toronto that the incident was targeted and not related to a carjacking, but that the motive behind the attack is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.