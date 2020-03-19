TORONTO -- Patricia Sun's daughter, along with 18 of her classmates, flew to Peru on March 4 for a school trip. A week into the trip, the World Health Organization classified the novel coronavirus as a pandemic, triggering a chain reaction that would see countries close down borders and implement lockdowns.

With Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra issuing a 15-day nationwide state of emergency and closing its international borders Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students of Country Day School in King City, Ont. are now stuck in Lima, anxiously waiting for help.

"We want our kids home before the situation gets worse," Sun said.

She said the students, who are between Grades 10 to 12, are self-isolating at a hotel and are not allowed to go out. She said there are two teachers with them.

"Their spirits are up. They are being kept safe," Sun said, adding that she has been communicating with her daughter through FaceTime.

She said the students were scheduled to return on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the school said in a statement that they have been in contact with Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Embassy in Peru to determine the next steps in repatriating the students.

"Our 19 students are safe in Lima and being well-cared for and supervised by their two teachers and World Challenge Trip guide. We are in constant contact with them and with the students' parents," Kim Sillcox of The Country Day School said.

Sun said she and other parents have also reached out to politicians to ask for help.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home following the announcement that Canada is closing its borders to most foreigners.

He said Canadians abroad who are showing COVID-19 symptoms would not be allowed to fly back home.

The Canadian Embassy in Peru posted on Twitter Wednesday that the Canadian government is in discussion with main Canadian airlines to facilitate the return of international travellers. The embassy said the Peruvian Tourism Ministry is gathering information on tourists who are stuck in the country and asking them to complete a form.

"Due to the national state of emergency declared by Peruvian authorities, we ask that you stay in your location and refrain from congregating in large groups #COVID19. A curfew is now in place from 20h00 to 5h00, and we ask that you please respect it," the embassy said in a tweet.

There are currently 145 COVID-19 cases in Peru.

"They really want to come home as parents," Sun said. "It's an unstable time in the world right now when we just want our kids home."