'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
Nearly 250 child care centres have signalled their intent to opt into the federal government’s $10 a day program since applications opened across most of the Greater Toronto Area last week but hundreds of others remain on the sidelines with some saying they need more details in order to come to a final decision.
The City of Toronto, York Region and Peel Region all opened their application portals for entry into the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement last week, joining Durham which was among the first municipal service managers to begin accepting applications back on June 6.
CP24.com has confirmed that 172 of Toronto 1,000 licensed centres have applied to opt into the program so far, while five have formally opted out.
In Durham 30 out of 104 licensed centres have applied to opt into the program so far, while in Peel 22 out of 199 licenced centres have submitted their applications to opt in and in York Region 21 out of approximately 500 licensed centres have done so.
A City of Toronto spokesperson told CP24 this week that they are “pleased with the number of applications received” so far given that centres have until Sept. 1 to apply and will “continue to work with operators and provide support so that they can make an informed decision.”
However, some operators are raising concerns about committing to slashing fees without critical information about funding levels, particularly in 2023 and beyond.
“In order to make a fundamental change in a business, to go from a revenue stream where parents pay fees and you have a business plan based on that to a revenue stream where you are reducing your fees gradually over time you have to figure out how it is going to work and we just don’t have clear information on that,” Maggie Moser, who operates the Blossoming Minds Learning Centre on Danforth Avenue, told CP24.com this week.
“There is no center at least among the independent centers that that we know of that have received a written contract. Some municipalities have told the centres that they won’t be receiving a written contract and some have said they won’t have anything for them until later on in the fall. It causes a problem in that you cannot make business decisions in an un-businesslike manner.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, visits a daycare centre after reaching and agreement with the federal government in $10-a-day child-care program deal in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, March 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario’s $13.2 billion agreement with the federal government is structured in such a way that it puts the onus on municipalities to enrol licensed centres and agencies into the new system and distribute money, which will then be used to reduce the fees being charged to parents – by 25 per cent as of April 1 of this year and by 50 per cent as of Jan. 1 of next year.
It is a unique arrangement in the context of the federal program owing to the fact that Ontario has long designated municipalities as “service managers, who are responsible for planning, funding and administering licensed child care services in their communities.
And it has some for-profit operators nervous.
Moser is a director with the Ontario Association of Independent Childcare Centres and says that right now the consensus among her approximately 1,000 members is that “by and large people cannot opt in,” because they would be risking “financial ruin” by committing to reducing fees upfront without certainty around funding levels going forward.
She also said that the deal doesn’t take into account some of the investments that for profit operators have already made in their centres, many of them funded by a combination of debt and investors.
“Even if they (the municipalities) paid every expense that we currently have, they will fund the gap between the reduced revenue and the expenses and that equals a net profit of zero,” she said. “So our centers have been funded by us, we did the investment, we put the hundreds of thousands of dollars into the buildings. We have mortgaged our homes and took out business loans, which we still have, and they want us to keep carrying those business loans and paying the mortgages but they are not part of the funding."
“They want to take our buildings for use now in the condition they're in after the investment of these hundreds of thousands of dollars to create the childcare center and they want to pay us basically for the day-to-day costs but not the long term costs which have been sunk into them. So as a business person you say ‘Well, why would I do that?’”
PARENTS TOLD REBATES WOULD BE ISSUED AS SOON AS MAY
When the Ontario government inked a deal with the feds to bring $10 a day child care to the province in March, becoming the very last province to do so, it promised that fees would be reduced by 25 per cent as of April 1 and that parents would start receiving rebate cheques as soon as May.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
But the rollout has been slower than many parents were led to believe and so far no centre in the GTA has even been formally approved to be part of the program.
Speaking with reporters at a press conference on Thursday, Premier Doug Ford expressed some frustration with the delays, noting that we “need to get this moving as quickly as possible.”
But he said that it ultimately “falls on municipalities” to get centres enrolled.
“They have to move forward. We're getting more and more people signing up but if they have any questions, by all means reach out to our ministry and they'd be more than happy to help them through it,” he said. “We have to get moving on this.”
MUNICIPALITIES RECEIVED FUNDING LAST MONTH
As part of the federal child care deal centres have until Sept. 1 to apply but would then be given an additional 60 days to actually pass on savings to parents, likely pushing fee relief to the late fall.
A young boy plays at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Speaking on background, a spokesperson for Minister of Education Stephen Lecce told CP24 that “information and webinars sessions to communicate details were held with key stakeholders,” beginning in March when the agreement was signed.
The spokesperson said that the initial round of funding, some $785 million, was then distributed to municipalities during the week of May 2.
They also pointed out that unlike “the vast majority” of bilateral agreements, the deal that Ontario reached with the feds allows for profit operators to participate in the program so long as at least 70 per cent of the subsidized spaces are operated by non-profit operators by the end of the agreement in 2026.
“Altogether, Ontario parents are now afforded with the options, benefits and supports for early years and child care services than anywhere else in the country,” a statement provided to CP24 notes.
Moser, however, remains skeptical.
She said that she does want to see the goal of the program – reducing the cost of childcare to an average of $10 a day by 2026 - accomplished and will meet with ministry of education officials next week to discuss some of the stumbling blocks preventing for profit centres like hers from opting in.
But in the meantime, she has a message for parents who may have been expecting imminent savings of hundreds of dollars a month. .
“The reason your local childcare center is not opting in is not because they don't want to but because they're not able to,” she said. “They're not able to afford the cost of opting in. It really is as simple as that.”
So far only 20 out of the 47 municipal service managers in Ontario have begun to formally accept applications to either opt into or out of the program.
They are as follows:
- Manitoulin-Sudbury
- Bruce
- Grey
- Simcoe
- Durham
- Toronto
- Kenora
- York
- Lambton
- Algoma
- Timiskaming
- Huron
- Niagara
- Peel
- Parry Sound
- Renfrew
- Sault Ste Marie
- Lanark
- Greater Sudbury
- Prescott & Russell
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Gunmen killed in Saanich bank shootout identified as twin brothers
Twin brothers in their early 20s were responsible for the shooting that injured numerous police officers at a bank in Saanich, B.C., earlier this week, RCMP alleged Saturday.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine
Russia's defence minister said Russian forces took control Sunday of the last major Ukrainian-held city in Ukraine's Luhansk province, bringing Moscow closer to its stated goal of seizing all of Ukraine's Donbas region.
Calgary's new 'Museum of Failure' aims to spark creativity
It's been said no one's success is complete without failure, but a new international exhibit in Calgary is proving that even some of the most talented innovators had some of the worst ideas for consumers.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs
Thousands of residents in Sydney suburbs were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities called life-threatening emergencies.
Children among 77 kept in Nigeria church for rapture, police say
Police in Nigeria have freed at least 77 people who were kept in a church basement by pastors who preached to them about Christian believers ascending to heaven with the second coming of Jesus Christ, authorities said Sunday.
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
-
2 men are in hospital after separate shootings in Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two separate events where gunshots were fired at men overnight.
London
-
'Boom, boom, boom': London police and fire investigating suspicious car fire in parking garage
Heavy smoke and loud explosions woke up a number of residents in a high-rise apartment Saturday morning on Capulet Lane in London, Ont. when a fire broke out in the parking garage next to their building.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
-
Canada Day long weekend to end with plenty of sunshine in London
While Canada Day weather was unsettled throughout the region, Londoners will be treated to idyllic weather to wrap up the long weekend.
Kitchener
-
'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
A man is facing charges after he set off fireworks early Saturday morning in Waterloo. "He was holding the fireworks in his hand and then projecting them at businesses and pedestrians," said police.
-
Demolition Derby draws a big crowd in Burford
Hundreds of drivers are hoping to crash their way to the top prize at the Billy Bash Demolition Derby in Burford this weekend.
-
Tre Ford, former UW football star, makes first career CFL start with the Edmonton Elks
Tre Ford, the former University of Waterloo football star, made history at the Edmonton Elks game on Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Steel City NerdCon returns to Sault Ste. Marie
Retro video gamers, card collectors, and vintage toy enthusiasts descended upon the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in the Sault for Steel City NerdCon. This is the first such event since COVID restrictions were lifted, bringing in large crowds. Some attendees dressed up as their favourite sci-fi, fantasy and comic book characters.
-
Explore nature to learn about the Seven Grandfather Teachings
A unique scavenger hunt in Sudbury aims to get people out exploring nature and enjoying the outdoors. The event includes an educational element about Indigenous traditions and teachings, in particular the Seven Grandfather Teachings.
-
Emergency service calls up 25 per cent in Muskoka
Paramedics anticipate a 25 per cent increase in calls after a noticeable spike over the last few months.
Ottawa
-
Vigil for mother, daughter killed at home in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
One by one, mourners lined up patiently to lay flowers at the home of 50-year-old Anne-Marie Ready and 15-year-old Jasmine Ready, the Ottawa mother and daughter killed in Alta Vista last week.
-
Another 22 vehicles towed in downtown Ottawa vehicle control zone
Ottawa Bylaw says another 22 vehicles were towed out of downtown Ottawa on Saturday and more than 150 parking tickets were issued as the city’s vehicle control zone remains in effect.
-
Boat sinks after catching fire southwest of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to reports a 30-foot vessel was on fire in the Rideau Ferry area on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Fire on Erie Street West caused by careless disposal of materials
Fire crews tackled a building fire on Erie Street West near Elm Street around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
-
Inquest jury returns with 38 recommendations following inmate death inside Windsor jail
A jury tasked with making recommendations following the death of a 30-year-old inmate inside Windsor's South West Detention Centre says Ontario jails should no longer consider access to phone calls to be a privilege.
-
Vehicle collision in Leamington, Ont. claims life of motorcyclist
One person is deceased and another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Leamington on Canada Day.
Barrie
-
'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
Nearly 250 child care centres have signalled their intent to opt into the federal government’s $10 a day program since applications opened across most of the Greater Toronto Area last week but hundreds of others remain on the sidelines.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
-
Emergency service calls up 25 per cent in Muskoka
Paramedics anticipate a 25 per cent increase in calls after a noticeable spike over the last few months.
Atlantic
-
'Incompetent.' New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
-
N.S. man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP vehicle, fleeing the scene: police
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drove into an RCMP vehicle before fleeing from police.
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
Calgary
-
Man in custody after firefighter dragged on fleeing vehicle
Calgary police have a man in custody after a Calgary Fire member was hurt by a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
-
Man hospitalized after fall down Elbow River embankment
A man is recovering in hospital after falling down a steep embankment in the city's southwest Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting
A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.
-
'I'm really angry': Staff shortages temporarily closing some rural Manitoba emergency rooms
Longstanding staff shortages in rural emergency rooms are continuing to create problems, with some being forced to close or cut their hours.
-
Man stabbed, other sprayed with bear mace at The Forks
Winnipeg police confirmed that one man was stabbed and another was sprayed with bear mace during an incident at The Forks on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
BC Housing 'looking into' whether residential cooling systems disabled
The provincial housing agency is keeping tight-lipped in the wake of troubling questions around whether some of the most vulnerable people in British Columbia are unauthorized to use cooling systems already installed in their homes.
-
Ban on dogs coming into Canada due to rabies concerns sparks debate
Some animal rescue groups fear countless dogs will die of starvation or be killed if they are not allowed entry into Canada as a result of a recently announced policy.
-
Saanich, B.C., gunman's Instagram account featured rifles, anti-government hashtags
An Instagram account belonging to one of the two gunmen killed in a shootout at a bank in Saanich, B.C., this week paints a picture of a young man who believed gun ownership was a necessary response to government "tyranny."
Edmonton
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
-
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
A 13-year-old girl from Edmonton who had been missing for more than a week was safely located in Oregon, where a man, 41, is in police custody and facing charges.
-
Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie.