'We are here to stay,' Flair Airlines CEO says after spring flight cuts
The CEO of Flair Airlines says the company is committed to “serving the needs of Canadian travellers” amid news that the company cut hundreds of flights in Canada this spring.
Data provided to CTV News by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, confirms that there are about 600 fewer flights on the airline’s schedule in March, April, and May compared to the same months in 2023, representing a reduction of about eight per cent.
Flair CEO Stephen Jones said the cuts, which were first reported by The Globe and Mail, were not made in response to the closure of low-cost airline Lynx Air last month, adding that the schedule for March, April, and May was published back in August.
“There have been no significant adjustments to our flight schedule,” Jones said in a statement released Friday. “Flair has not made any reductions to its schedule following the closure of Lynx Air.”
He went on to say that the Edmonton-based airline flies where “customers want to travel,” indicating that there has been a “resurgence in demand” for warm-weather destinations such as Mexico, Florida, and the Caribbean.
“Compared to last year, when we flew a predominantly domestic network, Flair Airlines has significantly increased its presence in these markets and opened over 20 new winter sun routes,” the statement continued.
While the overall number of flights is down, he suggested that capacity is actually up.
“Overall capacity, as measured by the industry-standard metric Available Seat Miles (ASM), is up by four per cent compared to the same March to May period last year,” Jones said.
“Over 70% of ASMs this past winter season were deployed to warm-weather destinations. These routes are typically longer than domestic routes, so we are operating further but slightly fewer flights.”
He said the “focus on winter sun markets” has been “tremendously popular” with Flair customers and high demand is expected in the upcoming months.
The CEO also dismissed any suggestion that the flight reductions were a result of the company’s financial struggles.
Earlier this year, court documents obtained by The Canadian Press revealed that Flair Airlines owes about $67.2 million in unpaid taxes.
At that time, Jones said the company had reached a deal with the Canada Revenue Agency to pay the taxes.
In his statement Friday, Jones said the skepticism surrounding Ultra-Low-Cost Carriers (ULCCs) in Canada is “misplaced.”
“I want to assure all Canadians that Flair Airlines is steadfast in our confidence that the ULCC model has potential to thrive in Canada. We are here to stay, resilient and determined to continue serving the needs of Canadian travellers,” Jones added.
“With the closure of Lynx Air, the significance of Flair Airlines in the market has become even more pronounced. We embrace and recognize the responsibility that comes with being the only ULCC in Canada and remain committed to providing Canadians with affordable airfare.”
With files from The Canadian Press
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
Islamic State claims responsibility for concert hall attack near Moscow
At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured when five gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at people at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.
BREAKING Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the '80s, sentenced to life
The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 21 years.
Woman critically injured in police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Kate Middleton undergoing preventive chemotherapy, which can leave patients 'wiped out'
Cancer specialists say preventive chemotherapy can take a toll on the human body, which likely explains the Princess of Wales' weekslong absence from the public eye.
King Charles, political leaders offer support for Catherine, Princess of Wales, after cancer announcement
King Charles III, the U.K. prime minister and the White House offered support to Kate, Princess of Wales, after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
'I'm just a regular guy': Meet the B.C. man who just won $58M playing Lotto 6/49
The winner of an enormous $58-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot emerged Friday to collect his prize, describing himself as 'regular guy' from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Montreal
Cree community grieving after five people killed in collision in rural Quebec
The Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., is in mourning after five people died in a collision between a pickup truck and a van in the rural town of Chapais on Thursday.
Police in Ontario, Quebec arrest 34 people in connection to auto thefts in 'Project Volcano'
Police in Ontario and Quebec arrested 34 suspects in a "major interprovincial operation" to address auto theft in Ontario. Ontario Provincial Police worked with the Sûreté du Québec and Montreal police as part of 'Project Volcano.'
Montreal's forecast for the first weekend of spring: snow
While winter tires are no longer mandatory in Quebec, you might want to think twice about removing them.
Ottawa
Woman critically injured in police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
OC Transpo launching bus system rework alongside Trillium Line LRT launch
OC Transpo is releasing specific details about how bus commutes will change when the north-south Trillium Line LRT launches later this year.
-
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the '80s, sentenced to life
The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 21 years.
Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list
Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
Kitchener
Rollover in St. Jacobs
Emergency crews are on scene in St. Jacobs where a car appears to have flipped upside down in a crash.
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
Police arrest youth near Kitchener high school, gun located
A male youth is now in police custody after officers were called to a Kitchener high school for a weapons investigation.
London
Several multi-vehicle collisions close sections of Highway 401, OPP say
A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Rodney, Ont. is closed early Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision.
'You need help, get help': First-ever Tenant Support Fair held in London, Ont.
Seventeen agencies came together to provide a one-stop-shop for information about tenant rights and protections.
Windsor
Three weeks on the picket line: Strikes continue in Windsor and Toronto against GreenShield
About 580 members of Unifor local 240 and 20 members with local 673 have been on strike since March 1, when their contract expired with GreenShield Canada.
MDOT update: here’s when we’ll know if more hazardous materials will be allowed on the Ambassador Bridge
During a virtual public information meeting, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) updated the Windsor-Detroit community on the status of the request, which started in 2020.
Multiple shots fired at a home on Howard Avenue
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Howard Avenue.
Barrie
Dump truck driver found guilty in deadly crash
The driver of a dump truck that crashed along Quarry Road in Severn Township three years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.
Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions
The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.
Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Penetanguishene
Provincial police hope to identify the man involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Penetanguishene early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
'A flagship intersection': Reaction to reopening Portage and Main pouring in
The future reopening of Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic is getting a mixed reaction from residents, but one organization says the decision is long overdue.
-
Atlantic
More than 30 cm of spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares the latest information on spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend.
-
Industry discontent seen in fisheries across Atlantic Canada
Inshore fishermen – members of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union – are calling out the federal government this week, stating they are “fed up with being ignored.”
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Edmonton
Signed Guns N' Roses guitar to be auctioned by Goodwill after donation by unknown donor
Guns N' Roses fans will soon have the opportunity to buy a guitar believed to be signed by the band.
Enoch RCMP member, Edmonton school resource officer nominated for Juno award
An Edmonton school on Friday hosted a concert celebrating a school resource officer and his partner before they head to the Juno Awards this year.
Alberta set to fully reinstate gas tax of 13 cents a litre after drop in oil prices
Gas prices are set to rise in Alberta next month, with the provincial government fully reinstating its fuel tax following a drop in oil prices.
Calgary
‘Drop in the bucket’: Recent snowfall in southern Alberta not enough to prevent ongoing drought concerns
While the latest snowfall in Calgary is welcome amid growing concerns of drought, hydrologist experts say it’s only a ‘drop in the bucket’ of moisture that’s badly needed for the upcoming growing season.
-
-
In 2017, Calgary playwright Sable Sweetgrass talked about the powerful experience of hearing her dramedy Awowakii given staged readings at Red Earth theatre in Toronto and then later in Edmonton.
Regina
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break
Saskatchewan teachers' job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.
Manitoba projects deficit close to $2B, government launches health-care audits
The Manitoba government issued a new, higher deficit projection Friday and announced financial audits of health authorities to crack down on what it called overspending.
Saskatoon
Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break
Saskatchewan teachers' job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.
Police arrest 2, searching for third suspect in relation to northern Sask. shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are continuing to search for a 19-year-old man believed to be involved in a shooting in the northern Saskatchewan community of Bell’s Point Beach.
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
Vancouver
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
B.C. rejects Prince George's request to be exempt from upcoming short-term rental rules
A B.C. city that requested an exemption from the province's upcoming short-term rental rules has been denied.
'I'm just a regular guy': Meet the B.C. man who just won $58M playing Lotto 6/49
The winner of an enormous $58-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot emerged Friday to collect his prize, describing himself as 'regular guy' from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
Pair arrested after separate crashes, assault with a weapon near Victoria
Mounties arrested a man and a woman on Vancouver Island after a pair of motor vehicle crashes and a reported assault on a security guard early Friday morning.
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.