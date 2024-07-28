WB Highway 401 at Dixie in Mississauga closed after motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist has died following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning, say police.

The collision happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the westbound express lanes, west of Dixie Road and East of the 403/410.

Peel EMS said that one man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics also told CTV News Toronto that a “few other patients were treated on scene for minor injuries only.”

They said that they were called to the area at 12:50 a.m.

Westbound 401 at Dixie near the transfer to collector lanes remain closed due to the collision, the OPP reported. They said that highway is expected to be closed until 7:30 a.m.