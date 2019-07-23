There have been 21 drowning deaths in Ontario this July, and the Lifesaving Society is worried this trend will continue over the next few weeks as people get out and enjoy the warm weather.

“Unfortunately, we are not on a good trajectory for the rest of the summer,” said Barbara Byers, the public education director at the Lifesaving Society in Ontario. “While we want this hot weather to continue, unfortunately there is a correlation between the two.”

According to the Livesaving Society, 47 people have drowned in the province this year.

The Lifesaving Society is marking Drowning Prevention week and as part of the campaign officials are encouraging parents to put down their phones when their kids are swimming.

“Watch me, not your phone” is the message included on posters, reminding parents that drownings can happen in a matter of seconds and are often silent.

“All of the science tells us we can’t concentrate on two things well,” Byers said.

At Woodbine Park Beach on Tuesday, parents agreed with that message.

“It only takes a second for something to happen,” said Katie Proctor, who was at the beach with her husband and three kids.

Proctor also said going to the beach or to the pool is a great time to ditch the device and enjoy spending time with friends and family.

“We might as well be in the water, enjoy having fun instead of being on your phone. Candy Crush or whatever can wait.”

According to the Lifesaving Society, drownings are the second leading cause of preventable death for children under the age of 10.

Experts say at least one adult should be supervising children swimming at all times and parents should expressly designate this responsibility to ensure at least one set of eyes is looking out for potential danger.

Other tips from the Lifesaving Society include wearing life jackets, taking swimming lessons and always swimming with a buddy.