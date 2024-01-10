Was the wrong price scanned at the grocery store? Here's how you might get it for free

Grocery shoppers may be able to get some items for free – if they happen to be scanned incorrectly at checkout.

The Scanner Price Accuracy Code was introduced in 2002 with guidance from the Retail Council of Canada (RCC), when stores started to use bar codes and scanners, and consumers voiced concerns some items could be priced incorrectly.

The code was brought in to protect shoppers should mistakes arise, after the vast majority of stores stopped pricing individual items and instead used shelf pricing and bar codes to indicate how much something cost.

The code is voluntary but it’s followed by most major retailers in Canada, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

According to the code, if a product is less than $10 and it’s scanned incorrectly, you get it for free. If a product more than $10 is scanned incorrectly, you could get $10 off the price of the product.

"This way it's all about protecting the customers if there is a mistake and the customer is owed money," Sylvain Charlebois, food researcher and professor at Dalhousie University, told CTV News Toronto.

The code only applies to non-priced, ticketed items and there may be other restrictions. But, if you're buying something and the price doesn't match, you should ask the retailer if you're eligible for a discount.

"We believe in the code. It's a voluntary code because we want people to know we are committed to fair and accurate pricing" said Gary Sands, Senior Vice-President with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers.

According to Dalhousie University, it's estimated between nine and 11 per cent of people who do grocery shopping have at least one mistake on their grocery bill, so it's definitely worth checking.

"If you're not careful, if you’re not checking, you're probably going to pay more for your groceries than you should," said Charlebois.

CTV News spoke with shoppers outside a Scarborough grocery store, and asked whether they have heard about this policy or not.

“I had no idea,” one shopper said, while another added, “I didn’t know that.”

After hearing about the policy, they said said now that they know about the code they will be watching their grocery bill much closer.

"Consumers should know about this especially with the price of food and prices increasing right now," said one shopper.

For more information or questions about the Scanner Price Accuracy Code, you can call 1-866-499-4599 or visit the RCC website.