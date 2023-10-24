Warning issued following rise of break-ins related to car theft in the GTA

Halton Police have issued a warning amid a spike in break-ins related to vehicle theft in the GTA.

Police say that there have been over 40 break-ins related to car theft in the Halton region so far in 2023, including 20 occurrences in Oakville, 10 in Burlington and 10 in Milton and Halton Hills.

According to the warning, thieves typically break into a home in search of the keys belonging to a vehicle parked outside. Some of the most commonly targeted vehicles are Mercedes and Lexus SUVs, as well as Cadillac Escalades, police say.

The issuing of public warning comes after at least three residents in midtown Toronto spoke with CTV News Toronto about the concerning trend last week.

One resident shared a home surveillance video which captured two suspects throwing a brick into a window, flanking the front door in order to gain access to the house. Once inside, the two suspects allegedly took the keys to a Mercedes-Benz GLA and drove it away.

The resident was not physically harmed but said that they were “absolutely terrified” following the incident.

“Most often, thieves are looking for unlocked doors; however, in some cases, suspects have broken windows or forced doors open to gain entry and grab keys left near the door,” Halton police said in the warning.

Halton police say that these thefts typically occur overnight and in the early morning, and recommend following these safety tips:

• Do not confront someone breaking into your home. Instead, call police immediately.

• Lock the doors to your residence.

• Park high-end vehicles in a garage or have the vehicle blocked-in by another vehicle.

• Do not keep keys at the front door, especially if they are visible through a window.

• Install after-market tracking devices on vehicles such as an Air Tag.

• Have proper lighting and/or cameras installed.

• Report suspicious activity (thieves often scout homes and vehicles in advance).