

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





Police have uncovered a pizza delivery scam targeting the debit cards of unsuspecting customers across the GTA.

Toronto police say they’ve been receiving complaints since mid-July of incidents where debit cards have been compromised by people posing as pizza delivery drivers.

Pizza orders being placed for delivery are being intercepted by a group of at least three male suspects, police say.

The suspects would then deliver the intercepted pizza to the intended customers and hand over a debit device for them to pay.

Police say during the transaction the card of the unsuspecting customer would be compromised and the suspects would switch the debit card with a similar looking non-active card.

The suspects would then leave the home and go to a nearby ATM and allegedly conduct fraudulent banking transactions.

Photos of the three suspects has been released by police in the hopes they can identify them.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-7300 or Crime Stoppers on 416-222-TIPS.