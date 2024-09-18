TORONTO
Toronto

Wanted man yelled anti-Black slurs at TTC rider then assaulted them, say police

Images of a man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault on the TTC on Sept. 12. (TPS photos) Images of a man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault on the TTC on Sept. 12. (TPS photos)
Share

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly yelled anti-Black slurs at a TTC subway passenger before assaulting them late last week.

The incident, which police say they are treating as a hate-motivated assault, happened on Sept. 12 near Yonge Street and Bloor Street East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:18 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators report that a passenger was travelling northbound on a TTC subway train when a man began yelling anti-Black slurs toward them.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police said that other passengers on the train pushed the emergency alarm.

The suspect is described as male, 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News