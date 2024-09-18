Wanted man yelled anti-Black slurs at TTC rider then assaulted them, say police

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly yelled anti-Black slurs at a TTC subway passenger before assaulting them late last week.

The incident, which police say they are treating as a hate-motivated assault, happened on Sept. 12 near Yonge Street and Bloor Street East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:18 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators report that a passenger was travelling northbound on a TTC subway train when a man began yelling anti-Black slurs toward them.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police said that other passengers on the train pushed the emergency alarm.

The suspect is described as male, 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.