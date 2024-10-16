Wanted federal offender may be in the Greater Toronto or London areas, say police

Police are searching for a federal offender known to frequent the Greater Toronto and London areas.

Terry Thompson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

He is currently serving a 17-year, two-month, and 29-day sentence for import/export schedule I/schedule II substance, possession of forgery instruments, contempt of court, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

Thompson is described as a Black male, 50 years old, five feet eight inches tall, 233 pounds, and black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has contact with this offender or anyone with information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), or Crime Stoppers anonymously.