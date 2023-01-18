Want to visit Dunder Mifflin? The Office is coming to Toronto this spring

For those who've always wanted to celebrate the Dundies, visit Schrute Farms, or air high-five a loved one straight from Pam Beelsy’s reception desk, a pop-up event entirely devoted to The Office is coming to Toronto this spring.

Starting March 3, at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, fans can go and live out their favourite show moments at The Office Experience and visit Scranton Business Park.

Visitors can walk through re-created sets of Dunder Mifflin – including the Annex, Ryan Howard’s closet, and Michael Scott’s office – Schrute Farms, and a replica of the warehouse at the gift shop.

“This is the only place where fans can celebrate and interact with the series’ most iconic sets and moments, from sitting behind Michael’s desk to dancing down the aisle at Jim and Pam’s wedding ceremony, or playing Dunder Ball in the Annex,” Co-President and Chief Strategy of Original X Productions, Stacy Moscatelli, said in a news release.

The exhibit also boasts a fake pot of Kevin’s famous homemade chilli that fans can pretend to spill for a photo, and visitors can sit in the breakroom and partake in the Finer Things Club.



The Office Expereince is deemed "largest-ever" official interactive experience by the creators, OGX and Universal Live Entertainment, who consulted with The Office's U.S. creator, Greg Daniels.



The pop-up will be open for three months, until June 4. Tickets can be bought online starting Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. EST, and start at $37 CAD plus taxes and fees.