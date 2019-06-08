

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Raptors' first trip to the NBA Finals has gone about as well as could be expected, as the team holds a three-games-to-one lead over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.

But it's been a rougher series for another Canadian institution in its first run to the championship round, with back-to-back renditions of "O Canada" drawing mixed reactions online.

The latest example came ahead of Game 4 between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday night.

The four members of Burlington, Ont.-based Walk Off the Earth crowded around a single, triple-necked stringed instrument for a funky, folksy rendition of the national anthem.

The television broadcast shows people in the crowd bobbing their heads and swaying from side-to-side, and a clip shared on social media shows Raptors forward Pascal Siakam smiling broadly during the performance.

The unorthodox take drew mixed reviews online, however, with several Twitter users suggesting the band should "walk off the court."