

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





It has been six weeks since a three-year-old toddler was swept into the Grand River west of Orangeville.

Volunteers and officers will spend this long weekend doubling down their search, scouring the terrain around the river in hopes of finding the little boy’s body.

Three-year-old Kaden Young was caught in fast-moving waters after his mother’s minivan fell into the Grand River on Feb. 21. Police say the mother was able to hold on to the boy for a moment, but the current pulled him out of her arms.

Civilians and police officers have conducted a thorough search of the river and immediate terrain around the car crash site. The original search area between the Grand River and Bellwood Lake spans 13 kilometres, and police say that once that area has been cleared, they plan on expanding the search to the lake itself.

Last week, Kaden’s family made an emotional plea for more volunteers to help search the area. They released a statement on March 21 saying that 20 people showed up to help search for Kaden that Tuesday.

“If this was your child, grandchild, or a family member, could you, would you?” the statement read. “This is a massive undertaking that needs many hands and materials to complete. Now is not the time to step back.”

The family said that if volunteers are not able to navigate the terrain, they can help by providing supplies or transportation.

There is a loyal group of volunteers and residents from neighbouring communities who have continued to support the search. Local businesses have collected donations for both the family and volunteers, providing food and water.

The search begins around 9 a.m. each day at 326 Riverbend Drive.