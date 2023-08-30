Video shows moments after car smashed through front windows of Mississauga dollar store

More than a dozen bystanders gathered around a Mississauga dollar store on Tuesday after a car smashed through the store’s front windows and wound up in the party supplies aisle.

Viewer video obtained by CP24 shows the aftermath of the incident, which occurred in a plaza on Dixie Road north of Dundas Street East at around 1 p.m.

The car, which appears to be a blue Mazda sedan, crashed into the Wow… What a Deal discount store located in the plaza.

Peel police confirmed on Wednesday that they’re currently investigating the incident, and that the two occupants of the vehicle sustained “very minor injuries.” No other bystanders were injured, police say.

In the video, a large amount of glass and other debris can be seen strewn across the floor of the store, behind where the vehicle came to a stop, seemingly jammed between two shelves on either side of an aisle.

Towards the end of the video, a man can be seen helping someone out of the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police couldn’t confirm if any charges have been laid at this point, but said that no other vehicles were involved.

The exact cause of the incident has yet to be determined, police say, and their investigation is ongoing.