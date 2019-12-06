TORONTO -- A video has emerged that appears to show a slab of ice falling off of a car driving at high speed on a GTA highway and crashing into the windshield of a following vehicle.

The dash cam video, which was posted to Reddit on Thursday, shows a car driving eastbound on Highway 403 near Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, when snow and ice begins to fall off a vehicle’s roof and onto the car recording the video.

Moments later, a large slab of ice comes tumbling off the roof and directly into the following car’s windshield, smashing it into pieces.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted the video to twitter Friday with the caption "This is why we ask you to clean the snow and ice off your vehicle."

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Schmidt said that while the incident is "shocking", it's not uncommon.

"It's scary to imagine that happening, but it happens more often than you think," Schmidtt said.

"Snow coming off of vehicles happens all the time and it doesn't take much for homething like this to occur."

The Reddit post has since garnered more than 1,500 comments with other Toronto drivers voicing their similar experiences.

“Got my windshield smashed this way while driving into Toronto on the QEW,” one user writes.

"As soon as I saw this I said ‘I bet this is Toronto,’" writes another.

"Happened to my sister too on [sic] getting on 427 southbound to Toronto,” another user added.

In Ontario, drivers aren't legally obligated to clean snow off their cars.

"There's no offence for having snow on your roof, but you need to be able to see," Schmidtt said.

"You might get stopped and asked to clean your car off."

However, Schmidtt added that any collision that occurs as a result of falling snow from your vehicle, is the responsibility of the driver.