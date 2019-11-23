TORONTO -- A driver has been charged after allegedly striking a cyclist who was crossing the street in Markham on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident took place near Warden and 14th avenues around 7:40 a.m.

In dashboard camera footage of the collision, a Mercedes SUV is seen making a right turn through the intersection as the cyclist slowly bikes through the crosswalk. The cyclist appears in the video to hold up their hand towards the driver as the car moves towards them.

The vehicle then appears to hit the cyclist, knocking them to the ground before speeding up and crossing into incoming traffic. The car is then seen in the video driving away from the area.

The cyclist was not seriously injured, police said.

York Regional Police said that the driver of the Mercedes SUV did return to the scene after the fact. They have since been charged with careless driving in connection with the incident.