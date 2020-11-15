TORONTO -- Two men sought for a shooting in North York last week appeared to open fire on a vehicle in a parking lot as a bystander walked right alongside their target vehicle, new surveillance video footage shows.

Toronto police say they were called to a parking lot of 145 Neptune Drive, south of Highway 401 and west of Bathurst Street on Nov. 13 at 9:19 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows a man get out of the rear passenger’s side door of a black Infiniti Q50 sedan and walk to a nearby building.

A second man then exits the driver’s side of the vehicle, brandishes a handgun and begins to fire in the direction of a second vehicle behind him.

The first passenger also opens fire in the same direction and then runs back to the Infiniti, while the second vehicle accelerates away.

Investigators said they believe the two men were firing at a man in the parking lot and not the vehicle immediately behind them.

Through the volley of shots, a person walking and carrying a shopping bag panics and ducks behind a parked vehicle.

The two men then get back into the Infiniti and speed off.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The first suspect is described as having slim build, wearing a dark hoodie, black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a face mask, white gloves, dark pants, dark shoes, and was carrying a dark colour handgun.

The second suspect is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, a face mask and carrying a dark coloured handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2510.