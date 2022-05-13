Video shows man driving company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal election signs

A contractor in Vaughan, Ont. is investigating after video surfaced appearing to show someone using a company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal Party signs from private property in Brampton, Ont.

Video which was provided to CTV News Toronto by the Liberals, shows a man getting out of a white van and ripping the red Liberal sign off of a fence before carrying it back to the vehicle.

A second video appears to show the same man tear another Liberal sign in half before running away with a part of it.

The van in the video bears the logo and name of Camp Forming Inc., a foundation contractor that works out of Vaughan.

Elections Ontario records show Camp Forming Inc. has made previous donations to the Progressive Conservative party.

"Camp Forming LTD is not aware of such behavior with our vehicles, not do we condone it," Vice President Christina Campoli said in a statement. "A full investigation will be conducted and the company will take the appropriate action."

The Liberal candidate for Brampton West said they have received numerous complaints from constituents that signs have been missing or damaged.

"When we go put the sign back the same day, the constituents will call the next morning and say the sign is missing again," Rimmy Jhajj said. "I know it's not a reflection of our community as Brampton West or the people that live in this riding so I hope we can all learn from this and going forward run the rest of the this election season with respect."

The PC candidate for Brampton West told CTV News Toronto over the phone that his campaign has also seen signs stolen.

The Jhajj campaign says they plan to file a police report over the incidents.