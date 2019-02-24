

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man accused of climbing to the top of a 70-foot structure outside of Scotiabank Arena on Sunday has been charged with public mischief.

Emergency crews were called to the area at around 5 p.m. to assist in a rescue effort.

A video sent to CP24 by a viewer shows a man holding on to the top of the structure. High wind speeds can be heard in the audio of the video.

A wind warning was issued for the city of Toronto by Environment Canada on Sunday morning and remains in effect into the evening hours. The weather agency said wind speeds were expected to hit 100 km/h in some parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

Officers said the accused man was safely helped down from the structure before 6 p.m. and subsequently had to be treated medically after “being exposed to cold gusty winds for over one hour.”

A charge of public mischief has been laid against a suspect in connection with this incident.