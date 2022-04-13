Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Ontario father stopped a person from stealing his vehicle, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Peel police said the incident occurred in Brampton, in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street Weston, on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.
According to police, the father put his young child in the SUV before going back into his house to get another child.
Video, taken from the family's home security system, shows an unknown person, wearing black and a mask, run up to the man's SUV while he was still inside the house.
- Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail
When the father comes back, he notices the person entering his vehicle. He quickly opens the passenger door of the SUV to confront the person trying to steal it.
A Brampton, Ont. father managed to fend off a man trying to steal his car from the driveway of his home. (Supplied)
The suspect then reverses the vehicle down the driveway, with the father still standing beside the passenger door.
At the edge of the driveway, the would-be thief brings the vehicle a stop before jumping out and running to a waiting vehicle.
The video then shows the vehicle, with no one behind the wheel and the child still inside, inching up the driveway, eventually hitting the garage door.
The suspect can be seen approaching the car in this home surveillance video. (Supplied)
The family told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday they are shaken up, but no one was hurt physically in the incident.
The suspect has not been arrested, police say.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
The man arrested in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway has been charged with a federal terrorism offense.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 likely shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
'Not a breakout budget': No post-budget bump in support for Liberals, says Nanos
The federal Liberals are not seeing any bump in support following the release of the 2022 federal budget that unveiled new spending on housing, national defence, and progressive policy commitments, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Inflation, economy outrank COVID as top issues for Canadians: Nanos
After more than two years of COVID-19, the pandemic is no longer a top concern for Canadians, with issues such as inflation and the economy ranking higher on their list of priorities, recent polling from Nanos Research shows.
Montreal
-
Quebec's sixth wave is still ramping up, says top doctor, but strict health measures are unlikely
People with COVID-19 symptoms should stick to ten days of COVID-19 precautions to protect their community from a 'troubling' rise of cases in Quebec, according to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
12-year-old dies after being hit by bus in Longueuil
A 12-year-old child has died after being hit by a bus in Longueuil.
-
Montreal mayor nominates first female police chief in city's history
The first female mayor in Montreal's history is nominating the city's soon-to-be first female interim head of its police force.
London
-
Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school
A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”
-
London youth charged after property damage to a school
A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage to a school in the city.
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian-involved collision Monday as one of its students.
Kitchener
-
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
-
Warmest day of the year so far as temperatures top 20 Celsius in Waterloo region
The temperature in Waterloo region has hit 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
-
'Laurentian did not have to file for CCAA protection,' auditor general concludes
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Laurentian University did not have to declare insolvency in February 2021, describing it as a deliberate choice.
-
Conservation Sudbury watching weather closely for potential flooding
Conservation Sudbury is keeping a close eye on the rain and snowmelt as it maintains a flood outlook for the region.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's wastewater signal for COVID-19 still hasn't peaked
A scientist monitoring the COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa's wastewater says the viral signal still hasn't peaked.
-
Two men sought in Rideau LRT station assault
Ottawa police are looking for two people in relation to an assault at the Rideau LRT station last month.
-
Keep Easter gatherings small and limit close contacts, Ottawa's top doctor urges
"We are still in the middle of a significant wave and taking these precautions will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community," medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said in a special statement on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 131 new high risk cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 131 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 51 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
What's open and closed Easter weekend 2022 in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 13-17, 2022.
-
Committee recommends $5,100 raise for Windsor councillors
Windsor city councilors might be getting a $5,100 raise.
Barrie
-
Man wanted in connection with violent Barrie parking lot incident
Police are hoping to identify a man wanted in connection with a bizarre chain of events that started in a Barrie parking lot Tuesday night.
-
250 pound turtle statue stolen from Wasaga Beach business
Police and a community are on the hunt for a turtle, but not just any turtle, Seemore the statue, which was stolen from outside Georgian Bay Optometry Clinic in Wasaga Beach.
-
Helmetless ORV driver tries to flee police in Muskoka
A Huntsville man faces a slew of charges after police say he tried to escape officers while riding an off-road vehicle in the Township of Lake of Bays.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 likely shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
-
Girl, 11, in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting: police
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in Halifax Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis found in contempt of court
A former Alberta justice minister has been found in contempt of court for threatening to sue a plaintiff in the middle of her testimony in a civil trial.
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.
-
City of Calgary's 2022 street sweeping operations to begin April 18
The City of Calgary will release details on its annual street sweeping program on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Portage la Prairie student among victims of triple homicide, school division says
The Portage la Prairie School Division is mourning the loss of a student in a triple homicide that left the girl, 6, her younger brother, 3, and her mother, 32, dead.
Vancouver
-
Luxury real estate in Vancouver: 559 buyers bought condos worth more than $1M this spring
Even the luxury real estate market is being impacted by a supply shortage in Vancouver, a report on sales in the first quarter suggests.
-
Thief steals valuable sculpture donated to B.C. Children's Hospital
A piece of valuable art donated to B.C. Children’s Hospital to be displayed as part of a small outdoor “sanctuary” for patients and their families has been stolen, according to the hospital foundation.
-
Campaign to save century-old Swiss-inspired village in B.C. by group trying to preserve its history
A group trying to preserve a piece of British Columbia's history is asking for the public's help to purchase the land.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.
-
14-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in northwest Edmonton hit-and-run
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for witnesses after a 14-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.