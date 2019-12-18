TORONTO -- Dashcam video captured the moment a vehicle sped through an intersection and crashed into a pole in Richmond Hill.

York police said the crash occurred on Dec. 8 in the Red Maple Road and Bantry Avenue area. Police said the female driver, aged in her 70s, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The video, released by police on Wednesday, shows the SUV travelling westbound on Bantry Avenue before crashing into a pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

"On a snowy day like today, where we are asking drivers to be extra careful, thought we'd share this video where the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake," York police said on Twitter.

"Thankfully no one was injured. Slow down, leave extra space and #GetToKnowYourPedals."

Police said the woman has since been charged with careless driving.