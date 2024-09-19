Victims identified in double homicide at Ontario park

Police have identified the two men killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting at a park north of Toronto.

York Regional Police (YRP) say officers were called to Bayview Park, near Bayview and Lowndes avenues in Keswick, Ont., just before 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the park, police said, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

In an update Thursday morning, YRP identified the victims as 21-year-old Reilly MacDonald of Keswick and 39-year-old Mark Sutcliffe, whose residence was not disclosed.

Police did not release suspect descriptions on Wednesday, but said that two men were arrested in connection with the incident later that evening.

John McKay, 19, and Ethan Pashak-McNeil, 21, both of Barrie, Ont., were both charged with first-degree murder.

No word on motive

While the exact relationship between the accused and the victims has not been disclosed, police said investigators believe they are known to each other.

“Investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects and this was not a random incident. There is no threat to the public,” YRP said in a news release.

Police haven’t released any details about a possible motive for the shooting.

Several schools in the area were placed under a hold-and-secure order following the incident as police investigated. The schools were not involved in the incident, the York Region District School Board said.

Those who live in the area said they were shaken by the deadly violence in their quiet community.

Resident Ben Borup said he heard as many as seven gunshots.

“It's a good neighbourhood. I mean, I've lived here for six years. I have other neighbours that have been here for 20-plus years – they've never seen anything like this," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact YRP’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.