Victim of fatal stabbing on Toronto subway did not know her attacker, police say
Police have identified a 31-year-old woman who died after a stabbing on a Toronto subway train Thursday afternoon and say she did not know her alleged attacker.
The incident occurred near High Park station around 2 p.m.
According to police, a man stabbed two women while on the train. Paramedics transported them both to hospital.
One of the women, identified as Toronto resident Vanessa Kurpiewska, died of her injuries.
Vanessa Kurpiewska, 31, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police.
The other, a 37-year-old woman, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital, police say.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. On Friday, police confirmed charges have been laid.
Toronto resident Neng Jia Jin, 52, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Police say the accused and the victims were not known to one another.
The charges have not been proven in court.
The stabbing comes after a number of violent incidents on the TTC, which has prompted an increase in police visibility in recent months.
