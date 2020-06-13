Advertisement
Victim of deadly Mississauga shooting identified
Police have identified 21-year-old Abdulaziz Dubet as the victim of a deadly shooting in Mississauga early Friday morning. (Peel Regional Police/CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in Mississauga early Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Dundas Street and Wharton Way near the Monte Carlo Inn.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a man inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the 21-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
He has been identified as Abdulaziz Dubet of Toronto.
It’s unclear exactly when the shooting took place, but police believe that the incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).