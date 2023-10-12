'Very concerning': Mississauga city council under fire after vote against fourplex proposal
Mississauga councillors voted against a proposal to allow four-unit homes, otherwise known as fourplexes, to be built within city limits — a move that has drawn criticism from politicians at all levels of government and could jeopardize federal housing funding earmarked for the city.
In a 5-5 tie vote, council defeated the motion moved by Ward 2 Coun. Alvin Tedjo and seconded by Ward 5 Coun. Carolyn Parrish. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, currently on leave to run for leader of the Ontario Liberals, did not vote.
The motion aimed to address a lack of housing availability by allowing fourplexes, residential buildings with four separate units, to be built within city limits. In recent weeks, Mississauga has faced pressure from the federal government to densify its residential areas and specifically listed the approval of fourplexes as a requirement if the city wanted to receive more funding for housing.
Parrish called the move a mistake, telling councillors after the vote they had "missed the message."
"The message of the motion was to tell people: 'We got your backs. And we are going to do everything we can to get the extra money for infrastructure.' The signal has now been aborted," Parrish said.
Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to call the move to "reject key initiatives" “very concerning.”
"Canada is in a housing crisis," the minister wrote. "More than ever, we need cities to legalize housing by getting rid of antiquated approaches to zoning."
In a statement also shared to X Wednesday, Crombie said she will continue to prioritize seeing a motion on fourplexes pass at council “at the earliest opportunity.”
Crombie's opponent in the Liberal leadership race, Nate Erskine-Smith, called the mayor’s absence from the decision disappointing, pointing out that her vote could have broken the tie.
“Mayor Crombie’s decision to campaign for more housing while blocking it in government has been deeply disappointing and is the type of inconsistency that breeds cynicism,” Erskine-Smith said, adding that Crombie has displayed a “long history of opposing gentle density.”
Crombie has said she will return to her position as mayor ahead of the municipal budget in November.
In May, Toronto City Council voted 18-7 to allow multiplexes in all residential neighbourhoods. At the time, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said the move would "bring more types of housing to our city and support a more equitable approach to growth."
