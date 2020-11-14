TORONTO -- Starting this week, PPE-dispensing vending machines will be installed at select TTC stations around the city.

In a news release issued this week, the transit agency confirmed that 11 machines will be installed at 10 of the TTC’s busiest stations, including Queen Station, Union Station, and Kennedy Station.

“This summer, the TTC began pursuing in-station PPE vending machines as one more way to make it even easier for TTC customers to access masks and other hygienic supplies,” the TTC said in the news release.

Riders will be able to buy a number of items, including single-use and multi-use face coverings, gloves, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

Cash and cashless payment options will be available.

"As the global pandemic continues, we know, more than ever, that we are all in this together," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a written statement.

"Safety is a core value at the TTC and we want to make sure that our customers feel safe on all our vehicles and in our stations. We are always looking for new ways to enhance safety and give our customers choices. These vending machines are just one more way we are doing that."

The TTC is also continuing to distribute masks and sanitizer free of charge on select streetcars and at a number of subway stations.

The city made masks mantatory on the TTC at the beginning of July.