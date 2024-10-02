Vehicle thefts down by more than 30 per cent in York Region but carjackings are up: police

The chief of the York Regional Police says there has been a 31 per cent reduction in the number of vehicle thefts year-over-year, calling the decrease “a silver lining in a what is still a bad news story.”

During the launch of Operation Auto Guard 2.0, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said there have been 2,440 vehicles stolen in the region so far this year, down from 3,460 at this time last year.

He said last year’s campaign of the same name resulted in the recovery of 80 vehicles worth an estimated total of $5 million.

“We know that combating these extensive criminal activities will take more than one campaign, more than one police service, and more than one approach,” MacSween said.

“The brazen and violent nature of auto theft has escalated due to the involvement of more organized crime, which has extended its reach of these criminals beyond our borders.”

He noted that vehicles are being stolen from crowded parking lots and thieves are stealing vehicles from residential driveways in “mere seconds.”

“They work in teams to scout out vehicles in advance as their criminal organizations arrange delivery to overseas locations to complete the lucrative, illegal circle,” the chief added.

Police see spike in carjackings

He said despite a drop in the number of thefts, carjackings are on the rise. Last month, York Regional Police confirmed that there has been a 106 per cent increase in the number of carjackings in the region.

Police said the latest campaign to combat auto theft involves targeted enforcement and community engagement.

Crime analysts have developed heat maps, MacSween said, to pinpoint the neighbourhoods that are most prone to vehicle thefts.

Officers, he added, plan to go door-to-door in those neighbourhoods to speak with homeowners about how to prevent auto theft, including adding GPS trackers to vehicles and steering wheel locks. Adding home security cameras and additional lighting can also deter auto theft, MacSween said.

To prevent carjackings, MacSween noted that drivers should always drive with their doors locked, park in well-lit areas, and call 911 or drive to a police station if you suspect you are being followed by thieves.

He said officers will also be doing outreach at local malls and will hand out faraday bags, which block electromagnetic signals to prevent car thieves from copying key fob information.