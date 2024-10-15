Vehicle lands in ditch after 2 drivers collide in southeast Scarborough: police

A vehicle has landed in the ditch after two drivers collided on Tuesday evening in southeast Scarborough, say Toronto police.

The crash happened in the Morningside Heights neighbourhood, near Sheppard Avenue East and Grand Marshall Drive, just east of Morningside Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:39 p.m. for repots of a two-vehicle collision.

They said that one of the vehicles had landed in the ditch.

Police said that there is no suspected driver impairment.

Paramedics are now at the scene and tell CTV News Toronto that they are “assessing multiple patients.” They said they’ve taken two patients with “moderate injuries” to a local hospital.