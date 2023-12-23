Vaughan shooting leaves man in critical condition

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say they responded to a plaza on Highway 7, west of Weston Road in Woodbridge, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was subsequently rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

There’s no word so far about possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who might have video surveillance from the area to contact investigators.