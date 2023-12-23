TORONTO
Toronto

Vaughan shooting leaves man in critical condition

York Regional Police respond to a shooting at a plaza in Woodbridge Saturday, December 23, 2023. York Regional Police respond to a shooting at a plaza in Woodbridge Saturday, December 23, 2023.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say they responded to a plaza on Highway 7, west of Weston Road in Woodbridge, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was subsequently rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

There’s no word so far about possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who might have video surveillance from the area to contact investigators.

