Upcoming TTC closures and changes

There will be no subway service between a number of downtown TTC stations this weekend due to track and station upgrades.

A news release by the TTC says that this Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1, Yonge-University, between the St George and St Andrew stations, including Museum, Queens Park and St Patrick stations. Additionally, shuttle busses will be out of operation due to “traffic conditions.”

Instead, there will be increased service on downtown streetcars to make-up for the subway closures.

The transit authority is advising commuters on the Yonge side of line one to connect to westbound services at Wellesley, College, Dundas, Queen or King stations.

Alternatively, downtown travel commuters can take the 510 streetcar from Spadina Station and transfer to connecting eastbound service such as those on College, Dundas, Queen or King streets.

The TTC says that those requiring Wheel-Trans service can speak with a customer service staff member for assistance, and that there will be extra Wheel-Trans services available downtown.

Aside from the Museum, Queens Park and St Patrick subway station closures, all others will remain open where customers can purchase or load PESTO cards and tickets.

EARLY CLOSURES NEXT WEEK

Next week, from Monday, Jan. 15 through to Thursday, Jan. 18, subway service on the portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between Eglinton and York Mills stations will end early at 11 p.m.

The TTC says that there will be shuttle busses running and will stop at each station along that route with staff there to assist commuters when needed.

These closures will be to accommodate the construction of upcoming accessibility features at the Lawrence Station as part of its Easier Access project.

Following the estimated completion date of 2025, the station will feature two new elevators allowing access to the station entrance, bus terminal and subway levels. With that, there will be new barrier-free doors, accessible sliding doors and improved wayfinding and signage for enhanced customer experience.

All subway stations will remain open next week during construction closures for customers to load or purchase PRESTO cards and transit tickets.

