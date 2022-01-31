Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas ahead of a snowfall that’s expected to bring up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff by the end of the week.

The “multi-day snowfall event,” as described by the agency, is expected to begin on Wednesday morning and carry through Friday morning.

Toronto, Halton, Peel, Durham, and York regions are all expected to see anywhere between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow over that period.

“Rain showers on Tuesday night will transition to snow by early Wednesday morning. Visibilities may be reduced in heavy snow and local blowing snow,” the agency said.

The news comes as the City of Toronto continues to remove snow left behind by a blizzard that walloped much of southern Ontario two weeks ago.