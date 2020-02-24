TORONTO -- The warm weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday is not expected to last.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and most of southern Ontario in advance of significant snowfall and freezing rain, which is forecast to hit on Wednesday.

“The precipitation may begin as snow then change to rain or freezing rain or continue as snow. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible in areas where the precipitation falls primarily as snow,” the weather agency said in a statement.

“There is much uncertainty regarding the track of this low. Any change in the track could drastically change snowfall amounts and precipitation types.”

Ahead of the storm, Torontonians can expect a high of 6 C on Tuesday, with periods of rain or freezing rain beginning late in the evening.

The temperature is expected to drop on Wednesday, with a high of 2 C and a low of -2 C.

There is a 70 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday, with local blowing snow expected. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -2 C on Thurs, with a low of -6C.